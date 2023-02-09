Pak Drone Spotted In Punjab's Gurdaspur, Returns After Border Force Open Fire

The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur. (Representational image)

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it. The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was underway, said the official.