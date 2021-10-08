'Painful': Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Targeted Killings Of Kashmiris By Terrorists

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days. (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the attack on Kashmiri people by terrorists and urged the Centre to provide security to Kashmiris.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Attack on our sisters and brothers is painful and should be condemned. During these tough times, we are standing with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers."

She further said, "The Central government should ensure safety and security to all the Kashmiri people."

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Virender Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

