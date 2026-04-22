'Pakistan's Attempt To Bleed India Failed': Pahalgam Victim's Daughter

Arathi R Menon, the daughter of N Ramachandran, who was among the 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Wednesday said she was very proud of India's strong response to terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attending a memorial meeting of her father organised at Edapply here, she alleged that the Pahalgam incident was a "Hindu- targetted" terrorist attack aimed at dividing India by triggering riots across the country.

Addressing reporters here, she said, "But, we are still standing strong and united. This is our reply. While standing here after one year, I feel that Bharath has given a stronger reply. The world is also aware about it." Ramachandran (65), who was on a holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, was gunned down by terrorists in an attack that sent shockwaves across the country, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan last year.

Menon, who witnessed her father's killing, said India has always maintained a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and Pakistan's attempt to "bleed India with thousand cuts" failed.

"I am standing here as a proud Indian over the reply given by India through Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she added.

Menon, who works in Dubai, had come to Kerala as part of the planned vacation to Kashmir with her parents and children.

On April 22, 2025, a brutal terrorist attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals, majority of them tourists from across India.

The shocking incident, considered among the most severe assaults on civilians in recent times, sparked widespread grief and anger throughout the country.

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