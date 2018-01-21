Padmaavat Protests Live: Bus Services in North Gujarat Suspended After Violent Protests

Padmaavat, the much controversial and much awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor starrer has been marred with controversies right from the start. From protests to violent threats to actors, the film has seen its ups and downs and is all set for an all India release on January 25, 2018 after almost a 2 month delay. However 6 states, which include Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have banned the film urging the makers to move to the Supreme Court.
The ban was lifted by the Supreme Court resulting in protests in many places.
Here are the Live updates of the protests against Padmaavat:
On Saturday night, the agitators belonging to Rajput community allegedly set ablaze three buses in different parts of Mehsana, Gujarat. They also damaged the window panes of at least six buses in the region, the district's police control room said.
The Supreme court told petitioner M L Sharma that it is the duty of the state to protect people and not the court's, brushing aside his question of who will be responsible if there are riots after the release of the movie.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra asserted that once the Central Board of Film Certification gives a nod to the release of the movie, the court cannot stop the release of a film lifting the ban.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra asserted that once the Central Board of Film Certification gives a nod to the release of the movie, the court cannot stop the release of a film lifting the ban.
The Supreme Court had on Thursday paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 by lifting the ban on the screening of the controversial film in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This decision was rued in favour of the makers of the film after they approached the top court when 6 states banned the movie.
According to GSRTC secretary K D Desai, all the buses plying between Ahmedabad and the northern region have been cancelled since last night amid the fear of miscreants making
these vehicles as their soft target.
these vehicles as their soft target.
The bus services have been suspended in Mehsana, Patan, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha districts till the situation improves, a police official confirmed.
The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Sunday suspended its bus services in the northern part of the state, following violent protests by the Rajput community members against the release of the film.
Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, was excited about joining hands with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to strengthen the case against the movie.
No more content
Comments