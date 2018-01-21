Padmaavat Protests Live: Bus Services in North Gujarat Suspended After Violent Protests

The film is all set to release on January 25th after much controversy

Padmaavat, the much controversial and much awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor starrer has been marred with controversies right from the start. From protests to violent threats to actors, the film has seen its ups and downs and is all set for an all India release on January 25, 2018 after almost a 2 month delay. However 6 states, which include Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have banned the film urging the makers to move to the Supreme Court.

The ban was lifted by the Supreme Court resulting in protests in many places.

Here are the Live updates of the protests against Padmaavat: