'Padmaavat' May Release In Madhya Pradesh This Week

Film distributors and theatre owners have agreed to screen the film after the state government assured to provide adequate security cover.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Officials concerned have promised to provide security cover during the film's screening. (File photo) Indore: Controversial film "Padmaavat", which was not released in Madhya Pradesh last month due to security reasons, is likely to hit the screens in the state this week.



Film distributors and theatre owners have agreed to screen the film after the state government assured to provide adequate security cover.



"We had sought security cover from the state government for cinema halls and audiences for the screening of "Padmaavat".



The officials concerned assured us to provide security cover during the film's screening.



"Accordingly, "Padmaavat" might be screened on February 8 in Indore and elsewhere in the state," Central Circuit Cine Association president Jaiprakash Chouksey said.



Theatre owners in Madhya Pradesh had last month decided not to screen filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh following large-scale protests and bandhs in several places.



"The cinema owners have sought security cover for the release of the movie on February 8. We have made preparations to provide security cover at the cinema halls for the release of the movie," Indore range deputy inspector general (DIG) H C Mishra told PTI.



Secretary of Bhopal Cinema Owners Association, Azizuddin, said that within three hours of the release of the film in Indore, it would be screened in the state capital.



Of the 361 cinema halls across Madhya Pradesh, owners of 200 theatres are eagerly waiting to screen the movie, he said.



On January 23, two days before the nationwide release of "Padmaavat", the Supreme Court had refused to modify its earlier order, which had cleared the decks for its screening.



Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had petitioned the apex court to modify its order and stop the release of the movie.



Meanwhile, Rajput organisation Karni Sena, which had spearheaded the protests against "Padmaavat", today reaffirmed its opposition to the screening of the film. The organisation said it would stage peaceful protests against its release in Madhya Pradesh.



"As the film has portrayed the history in a distorted manner, we will continue to oppose," Raghu Parmar, state in-charge of Karni Sena, said.



"We are going to stand outside cinema halls and request the people not to watch the movie," he added.



The film is based on the 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.



