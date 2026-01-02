Indore Municipal Officials Removed After Water Contamination Deaths

The Madhya Pradesh government has dismissed several high-ranking municipal officials in Indore following a contaminated water crisis that has claimed at least eleven lives and left dozens hospitalised.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that immediate disciplinary and corrective steps had been ordered after a high-level review of the incident.

"This morning, I reviewed the actions being taken by the state government in the Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other officials, and issued necessary directions and guidelines. I also discussed the report presented by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Administration and Development)," the Chief Minister posted on X.

आज सुबह मुख्य सचिव और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ इंदौर के दूषित पेयजल प्रकरण में राज्य शासन द्वारा की जा रही कार्रवाई की समीक्षा की और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। अपर मुख्य सचिव (नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास) द्वारा प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट पर भी चर्चा की।



इंदौर नगर निगम आयुक्त और अपर आयुक्त को इस… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 2, 2026

"I issued directions to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice in this regard, to immediately remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, and to relieve the In-Charge Superintending Engineer of the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department. I also issued directions to immediately fill the necessary positions in the Indore Municipal Corporation with effect from now," he added.

Last evening, Chief Minister Yadav travelled to Indore, where he met residents who had been hospitalised after falling ill due to the consumption of contaminated drinking water. Soon after arriving from Umaria district, the Chief Minister visited Verma Hospital, where he interacted with more than a dozen patients undergoing treatment.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. Yadav also spoke to doctors and medical staff to assess the condition of the patients and issued instructions to ensure proper medical care, monitoring, and availability of treatment for all those affected.

The State Urban Development Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has been visiting affected localities since the outbreak unfolded on the eve of the New Year, was also present during the review.

At least 116 people had been admitted to various hospitals across Indore. Of these, 36 patients have been discharged after recovery. More than 100 people continue to receive treatment for symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration, which doctors say are consistent with waterborne infections.

The Indore district administration said medical teams had been deployed for door-to-door screening in the affected areas. Officials said teams surveyed more than 2,700 households, covering around 12,000 residents. On-site primary treatment was provided to 1,146 people who showed mild symptoms, while those with severe symptoms were referred to hospitals.