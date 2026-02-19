Shocking Suicide Data In Madhya Pradesh -- 44 A Day, Minister Tells Assembly

In a sobering admission during the ongoing Budget Session 2026, the Madhya Pradesh government confirmed in Assembly that 32,385 people died by suicide between December 13, 2023 and January 20, 2026. The figures, placed on record in response to question raised by MLA Rajan Mandloi, reveal an alarming pattern of distress across the state.

The written reply by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav states that the data is based on information available with the police headquarters. When broken down, the numbers paint a stark reality -- an average of nearly 44 suicides every single day over the two year period.

Among the deceased were 562 farmers, 667 agricultural labourers, and 987 students. When divided across categories, the figures reveal a deeply troubling breakdown, Out of the total 32,385 deaths 987 were students which means more than one student died by suicide every day; 562 were farmers translating to nearly one farmer every two days; 667 were agricultural labourers almost one labourer every day.

The data tabled in the House further notes that out of the farmer suicides recorded, only two were officially attributed to crop loss. This assertion has raised eyebrows among opposition members, who argue that economic distress, indebtedness and crop failures often overlap and may not always be reflected accurately in official categorization.

In response to the question of whether financial assistance was provided to the families of those who died by suicide, the Chief Minister's reply stated that no financial aid was given to the families of the victims during the stated period.

The Assembly exchange has intensified debate over mental health infrastructure, rural distress, student counselling systems and the adequacy of support mechanisms.

