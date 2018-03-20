Padma Awards 2018: Here Is The Full List Of Awardees

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2018 19:03 IST
Music Composer Ilaiyaraaja receives Padma Vibhushan.

New Delhi:  Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue P Parameswaran are among the 85 personalities who are being awarded 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

A home ministry official said the government had made a conscious effort this year too to identify people who have made significant contribution to the society. Like a 75-year-old tribal woman who prepares herbal medicines to cure snake and insect bites, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, and a nanogenarian Tibetan healer.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine etc.

Here is the list of the Padma award winners:
 

