Padma Awards For Musician Ilaiyaraaja, Cricketer MS Dhoni, Cueist Pankaj Advani

Mr Ilaiyaraaja, MS Dhoni and cueist Pankaj Advani received the Padma Vibhushan -- the nation's third highest civilian award. Mr Parameswaran, 91, considered the senior-most RSS ideologue who has already been conferred the Padma Shri, received the Padma Vibhushan award .
One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.
"I think that through this award, Prime Minister Modi-led central government is honouring Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," Mr Ilaiyaraaja was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.
The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.