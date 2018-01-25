Padma Awards For Musician Ilaiyaraaja, Cricketer MS Dhoni, Cueist Pankaj Advani Padma Awards 2018: On the eve of Republic Day, the government announced Padma awards for 85 people

128 Shares EMAIL PRINT Former India captain MS Dhoni has been awarded Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award. New Delhi: Music director Ilaiyaraaja, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue P Parameswaran are among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry. In an "unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Padma Shri awards for one individual from each ASEAN country, the foreign ministry said.



Mr Ilaiyaraaja, MS Dhoni and cueist Pankaj Advani received the Padma Vibhushan -- the nation's third highest civilian award. Mr Parameswaran, 91, considered the senior-most RSS ideologue who has already been conferred the Padma Shri, received the Padma Vibhushan award .



One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.



The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.



"I think that through this award, Prime Minister Modi-led central government is honouring Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," Mr Ilaiyaraaja was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.



A home ministry official said the government had made a conscious effort this year too to identify people who have made significant contribution to the society. Like a 75-year-old tribal woman who prepares herbal medicines to cure snake and insect bites, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, and a nanogenarian Tibetan healer.



The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.



Music director Ilaiyaraaja, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue P Parameswaran are among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry. In an "unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Padma Shri awards for one individual from each ASEAN country, the foreign ministry said.Mr Ilaiyaraaja, MS Dhoni and cueist Pankaj Advani received the Padma Vibhushan -- the nation's third highest civilian award. Mr Parameswaran, 91, considered the senior-most RSS ideologue who has already been conferred the Padma Shri, received the Padma Vibhushan award .One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field."I think that through this award, Prime Minister Modi-led central government is honouring Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," Mr Ilaiyaraaja was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. A home ministry official said the government had made a conscious effort this year too to identify people who have made significant contribution to the society. Like a 75-year-old tribal woman who prepares herbal medicines to cure snake and insect bites, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, and a nanogenarian Tibetan healer.The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.