Pact Signed For Positioning Of Indian Officers At Key US Commands: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh also interacted with the Indian community during the visit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to review and further deepen the existing defence cooperation activities between the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with my dear friend @SecDef Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen it further. The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments," Mr Singh said in a post on X.

Excellent meeting with my dear friend @SecDef Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen it further.



The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands… pic.twitter.com/wejbKjWOHI — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 23, 2024

Mr Singh arrived in Washington on Thursday on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr Singh also interacted with the Indian community during the visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)