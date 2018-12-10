Urjit Patel Should Have Resigned On November 19: P Chidambaram

The senior Congress leader tweeted the last meeting of the Reserve Bank of India Board held on November 19 was the "day of reckoning" and Mr Patel should have resigned on that day.

All India | | Updated: December 10, 2018 20:28 IST
Urjit Patel Should Have Resigned On November 19: P Chidambaram

"Saddened, not surprised, by Dr Urjit Patel's resignation," P Chidambaram.


New Delhi: 

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram today said he was saddened, but not surprised by the resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI Governor and claimed no self respecting scholar or academic can work in the NDA Government.

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader said the last meeting of the Reserve Bank of India Board held on November 19 was the "day of reckoning" and Mr Patel should have resigned on that day.

"Saddened, not surprised, by Dr Urjit Patel's resignation. No self respecting scholar or academic can work in this government," he said.

Amid differences between the RBI and the government on a variety of issues, Mr Patel today resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

His resignation was being speculated right from the time the government cited a never-before-used provision of the RBI Act to get him to consider its views on relaxing lending norms for segments such as small and medium enterprises, appropriate size of reserves the central bank must maintain and easing norms for weak banks.

Mr Patel, 55, who took over as the 24th Governor of the central bank on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since 1992. He was hand-picked by the BJP-led government after his predecessor Raghuram Rajan was denied a second-term.



