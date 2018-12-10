Urjit Patel Steps Down As RBI Governor Effective Immediately

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday, effective immediately. "On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately," he said in a statement. The resignation of Mr Patel comes after a long drawn feud with the government over governance issues. Mr Patel, 55, assumed charge in September 2016, succeeding Raghuram Rajan as the governor.

"It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years. The support and hard work of RBI staff, officers and management has been the proximate driver of the Bank's considerable accomplishments in recent years," Mr Patel said.

"I take this opportunity to express gratitude to my colleagues and Directors of the RBI Central Board, and wish them all the best for the future," Mr Patel added.

