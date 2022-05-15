Owner Of Delhi Building, Where 27 Killed In Fire, Arrested: 10 Points

Police said Manish Lakra and his family were on the top floor of the building when the fire broke out and came down with the help of a crane.

Motivational speaker Kailash Jyani and his son Aman Jyani died in the fire. The police said Kailash Jyani – a resident of Gurugram -- was giving a speech on the second floor of the building. There were a number of attendees and most of the deaths took place there.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire on Saturday.

It is suspected that an explosion in an air conditioner may have triggered the fire, which started from the first floor of the commercial building that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company.

All floors of the building were being used by the same company, the DCP said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma, has said the company owners -- Harish Goel and Vijay Goel -- have been arrested.

The charges against them include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and concealing design to commit offence.

The four-storey building caught fire around 4.45 pm on Friday.

At least 50 people were rescued from the building and around 29 are reported to be missing, the police have said.