Over Rs 6,000 Crore Approved For Relief Measures During 2022-24 Monsoons

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 6,194.40 crore to 19 state governments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) helping them undertake relief measures during the current Monsoon season.

The amount includes Rs 1,209.60 crore as a Central share of the SDRF to four states (Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) for the year 2022-23 and Rs 4,984.80 crore to 15 states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura) for the year 2023-24, said Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement.

"The release of funds will help states undertake relief measures during the current Monsoon season," it stated.

The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved the release of Rs 3649.40 crore as Central share of SDRF to nine states during the year 2023-24.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, the MHA said, the Central Government, has allocated Rs 1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26.

