What Amit Shah Told NDTV About Fight Against Maoist Leader Hidma

A Maoist-free India by March 31, 2026, was Home Minister Amit Shah's promise 17 days ago, while speaking at an NDTV summit before the Bihar election. Shah told NDTV then that there was a time when over 130 districts across India had been affected by Maoist-related violence. But, he said, "the backbone of this violent movement has been broken" and it will be eliminated by March next year.

On Tuesday morning, Andhra Pradesh Police confirmed the killing of a key Maoist leader, Madvi Hidma, who was responsible for at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, moving the government one step closer to an earlier-than-expected meeting of its big target.

On Hidma, arguably one of the biggest, if not the most high-profile, Maoist targets on the government's list, Amit Shah had reiterated to NDTV Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to all rebels willing to surrender and re-enter mainstream society, that they will be offered jobs.

But if he does not surrender our campaign will continue, he had warned the Maoist leader.

Hidma did not. And was shot and killed in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh police between 6 and 7 am in the Maredumilli forest that is near the Chhattisgarh and Telangana borders.

Five other Maoists were also killed, Director-General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said.

Who was Madvi Hidma?

Born in 1981 in Sukma, then in Madhya Pradesh, Hidma rose to lead a battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and became the youngest member of the Central Committee, the CPI Maoist's top decision-making body. He was the only tribal member from the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on the Central Committee, and carried a bounty of Rs 50 lakh.

His wife, Raje alias Rajakka, was also killed in the encounter.

Hidma was involved in several attacks, including one in Dantewada in 2010 that killed 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 ambush in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people, including top Congress leaders, dead. He was also involved in the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush that killed 22 soldiers.

His death has been seen a massive blow to the Maoists, particularly at a time when they are already struggling due to security action and a flood of surrenders.