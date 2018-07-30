Over 50 Arrested For Facilitating Cheating In UP Recruitment Exams

Rs 84,850 cash, 43 mobile phones, 4 Aadhaar cards, 38 question papers and 25 admits cards were recovered from the accused, a statement issued by the Special Task Force said.

All India | | Updated: July 30, 2018 07:08 IST
Apart from facilitaing cheating, the gang used to leak question papers as well, the STF said.

Lucknow: 

Over 50 people were arrested by the UP Police from different parts of the state for facilitating cheating during a recruitment examination for assistant teachers, officials said on Sunday.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used to gather the admit cards of examinees from various sources. The gang members used to assure the aspirants of clearing the exam and would take post-date cheques and original educational certificates from the purpose. Once the cheques were cleared after the examination, the certificates were returned," the release said.

Apart from this, the gang used to leak question papers as well, the STF said.

"Prime accused Om Sahay, on being interrogated, said he has been carrying out these activities since the past several days, with solvers being called from Bihar to appear in different competitive examinations," the statement added. 

