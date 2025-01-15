Over 50,000 QR Codes At Electric Poles Installed To Help Locate Lost Pilgrims At Maha Kumbh

Electric poles have become an essential tool in reuniting lost individuals with their families and guiding pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela here due to an innovative use of QR codes.

In a unique initiative, QR codes have been displayed on 50,000 electric poles throughout the mela area.

These codes can be scanned using mobile phones to pinpoint one's geographic location, a senior electricity department official said.

When this correspondent tested the system by scanning a QR code on an electric pole marked with the number 28126, a form appeared requesting the user's name, mobile phone number and the pole number.

Within a minute of submitting the details, a call was received from the electricity department's control room.

"How can I assist you?" inquired Chandraprakash from the control room.

When the correspondent said he was lost and needed directions to the mela administration office, the official guided him by telling him about their current location -- Sector 16 on the Sangam Lower Road -- and providing step-by-step directions to the administration's office.

Vikas Chauhan, a supervisor at the control room, explained that apart from aiding lost individuals, the system is also being used to address issues, such as water shortages and damaged roads.

The complaints are forwarded to the relevant departments that resolve the issues based on the pole numbers.

Mr Chauhan recounted an incident where a visitor from Chandigarh, Mohit, was reunited with his father.

Using the geographic data linked to the QR code, the department helped Mohit locate his father.

The initiative has also been integrated with emergency services like "Dial 112" and "Dial 1920" to enhance coordination.

Superintendent Engineer (Kumbh) Manoj Gupta said the Geographic Information System (GIS)-enabled QR codes have made it easier for people to ascertain their location or help others find theirs.

Gupta added that during the first "Amrit Snan" on Makar Sankranti, approximately 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam. While thousands of people were reunited with their families, the exact numbers are not available as many independently located their loved ones using the QR codes and G-codes linked to Google Maps.

