Over 100 Drones Downed, Ammunition, Drugs Recovered In Punjab in 2023

The Border Security Force or the BSF manning the Punjab border has managed to have downed more than 100 drones flying from across the border and caught 37 foreign nationals including smugglers in 2023.

In a detailed statement issued by the security forces, it was shared that this year BSF has successfully detected and brought down 107 Drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin, 23 weapons and 505 rounds of ammunition.

They also killed three intruders from Pakistan and caught 23 Pakistan nationals including two smugglers, 14 Bangladesh nationals and 95 Indian suspects including 35 smugglers.

"BSF has handed over 12 Pak nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the IB," added the statement.

The Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier, is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km varied, tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border that of Punjab.

Over the last five years, the forces have faced a new challenge with Pakistan sending illegal arms and drugs through drones.

The Punjab government, which has been struggling to contain the drug menace in the state, has often blamed Pakistan for supplying drugs and arms into Punjab through drones.

Last month, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal shared how security forces adopted modern technologies like anti-drone systems and biometric devices to secure the frontiers of the country.