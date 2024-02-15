Over 1.33 Crore Take Part In 'Surya Namaskar' Event In Rajasthan, Create World Record

The world record has been recognized by the Rajasthan Edition of the World Book of Records, London.

More than 1.33 crore people, including students, created a world record by participating in a 'surya namaskar' event organised on Thursday in government and non-government schools of Rajasthan.

The world record has been recognized by the Rajasthan Edition of the World Book of Records, London.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar was presented the provisional certificate of the record by Pratham Bhalla, vice president (Rajasthan), World Book of Records, London, an official statement said.

ॐ सूर्य देवाय नमः

ॐ रवि देवाय नमः

ॐ भास्कर देवाय नमः



भगवान सूर्य की आराधना को समर्पित सूर्य सप्तमी के पुनीत दिवस पर सूर्य नमस्कार आयोजन के तहत चाउगन स्टेडियम में प्रतिभा एवं कौशल से सुसज्जित प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों के साथ सूर्य नमस्कार किया।



सूर्य नमस्कार, भारतीय मनीषा द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/jhtw1UsHbP — Madan Dilawar (@madandilawar) February 15, 2024

Mr Dilawar expressed happiness over this "special achievement" and expressed his gratitude to the students, teachers, parents, public representatives, heads of institutions and people from different sections of society who participated in making the event successful.

He appreciated the efforts of the entire team of the School Education Department.

Naveen Jain, Secretary of the School Education Department, said that 'surya namaskar' was practised simultaneously in all the government and non-government schools of the entire state at the same time on Thursday from 10.30 am to 11 am.

In this, over 1.14 crore students of 88,974 schools performed 'surya namaskar'. A total of more than 1.33 crore people, including students, participated in the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)