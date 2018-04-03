Outrage Over Centre's Rules For Journalists To Check Fake News: 10 Points

Fake news: A journalist will lose PIB accreditation if the person violates rules for the third time
New Delhi: Journalists' accreditation can be suspended on the basis of a fake news complaint and they can lose their authorisation permanently for repeat offence, say new, unprecedented government rules in an election year. The controversial guidelines have sparked outrage and raised questions about who defines fake news. Responding to tweets, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said fake news complaints would be examined by the Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA).
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
The government said in a statement that it had amended accreditation guidelines for journalists after noting "increasing instances of fake news in various mediums including print and electronic media".
A journalist's accreditation will be suspended the moment there is a complaint of fake news, say the most controversial part of the government's guidelines.
The Press Council and NBA are to decide within 15 days on whether the complaint is legit. "The accreditation will be suspended till such time the determination regarding the fake news is made by the regulating agencies," the government says.
If the journalist is found guilty of publishing or propagating fake news, the accreditation will be suspended for six months for the first violation and for a year in the case of a second violation. For a third offence, the journalist's accreditation will be cancelled permanently.
Senior journalist Shekhar Gupta described it as a "breathtaking assault on mainstream media." He tweeted: "Make no mistake: this is a breathtaking assault on mainstream media. It's a moment like Rajiv Gandhi's anti-defamation bill. All media should bury their differences and resist this."
NDTV questioned whether the Information and Broadcasting Ministry was assuming that only accredited journalists spread fake news. "What about non-accredited journalists, editors, news portals," questioned NDTV's Akhilesh Sharma.
The government was also asked, who decides what is fake and what is not.
Smriti Irani tweeted in reply: "Those will be considered as well @akhileshsharma1 ji through other departments of @MIB_India . Will put information in public domain soon."
Congress leader Ahmed Patel also questioned the new rules, questioning whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment. "What is guarantee that these rules will not be misused to harass honest reporters? Is it not possible that motivated complaints will be filed to suspend accreditation until enquiry is on?" he tweeted.
Responding to him, Ms Irani tweeted back, saying, "Glad to see you awake Ahmed Patel ji. Whether a News article / broadcast is fake or not will be determined by PCI & NBA; both of whom I'm sure you know are not controlled/ operated by GOI."