Outrage Over Centre's Rules For Journalists To Check Fake News: 10 Points

New Delhi: Journalists' accreditation can be suspended on the basis of a fake news complaint and they can lose their authorisation permanently for repeat offence, say new, unprecedented government rules in an election year. The controversial guidelines have sparked outrage and raised questions about who defines fake news. Responding to tweets, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said fake news complaints would be examined by the Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA).