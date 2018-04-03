'Breathtaking Assault On Mainstream Media': Journalists Slam Centre's Fake News Rules

Here are the top 5 reactions against the government's rules to check fake news
Shekhar Gupta
"Make no mistake: this is a breathtaking assault on mainstream media. It's a moment like Rajiv Gandhi's anti-defamation bill. All media shd bury their differences and resist this."
Akhilesh Sharma
"Fake news is a serious threat for the credibility of the journalism. For example, on CBSE paper leaks, many fake govt notifications are being circulated on the whatsapp. There is an urgent need to find ways to fight it out."
Jyoti Malhotra
"1984 comes to 2018, but question is if @smritiirani has read George Orwell : In name of fake news, Government frames rules to blacklist journalists"
Comments
"Alleged fake news busting site promoted by government ministers in India can't tell the difference between reporting and actual fake news."
Sagarika Ghose
