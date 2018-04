Fake News Crackdown LIVE: Outrage, After Centre Issues New Rules For Journalists

Fake news: A journalist will lose PIB accreditation if the person violates rules for the third time

The government on Monday said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued certain guidelines for it, which sparked an outrage and raised questions about who defines fake news . As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.