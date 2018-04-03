Fake News Crackdown LIVE: Outrage, After Centre Issues New Rules For Journalists

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.
PIB Accreditation Guidelines asking Press Council of India & News Broadcasters Association to define & act against 'fake news' have generated debate. Several journalists & organisations have reached out giving positive suggestions regarding the same. 1/2- Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 3, 2018
.@MIB_India is more than happy to engage with journalist body or organisation/s wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of 'fake news' & uphold ethical journalism. Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me at @MIB_India. 2/2- Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 3, 2018
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on twitter that this is an attempt to curb press freedom and a sign that the government has lost its way. She tweeted:
The PIB circular on #FakeNews control is a brazen attempt to curb press freedom, a sure sign that the Govt has lost its way. We demand the immediate withdrawal of such a draconian move. And- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 3, 2018
what about #FakeNews spread by a political party on a regular basis ?
What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy. Today, we only get to see news that is pro-government. India has believed in free media and that should continue: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on new guidelines issued by government for media to news agency ANI
Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday questioned the government's attempt to check fake news, asking whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.
The move has evoked strong reactions from top journalists, who raised questions about who and how the fake new will be defined.
A journalist's accreditation with the Press Information Bureau or PIB will be suspended the moment there is a complaint of fake news.
- The accreditation shall be suspended for a period of 6 months in the first violation
- For one year in the case of 2nd violation
- And in the event of 3rd violation it would be cancelled permanently.
- On receiving any complaints of such instances of fake news, the same would get referred to the Press Council of India (PCI) if it pertains to print media
- If it's relates to electronic media, then it will be referred to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) for determination of the news item being fake or not.
- Determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these regulating agencies.