Fake News Crackdown LIVE: Outrage, After Centre Issues New Rules For Journalists

Union Smriti Irani on Monday said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the person is found generating or propagating fake news.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2018 12:26 IST
Fake news: A journalist will lose PIB accreditation if the person violates rules for the third time

New Delhi:  The government on Monday said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued certain guidelines for it, which sparked an outrage and raised questions about who defines fake news. As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.
 

Here are the live updates on government's rules to check fake news:




Apr 03, 2018
12:26 (IST)
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on twitter asked journalist organisations to give suggestions in order to fight against ' Fake news': She tweeted:
Apr 03, 2018
12:16 (IST)
Sterilization, Notes Ban Were Messages That Got Through: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on twitter that this is an attempt to curb press freedom and a sign that the government has lost its way. She tweeted:
Apr 03, 2018
12:07 (IST)


What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy. Today, we only get to see news that is pro-government. India has believed in free media and that should continue: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on new guidelines issued by government for media to news agency ANI
Apr 03, 2018
11:31 (IST)
Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday questioned the government's attempt to check fake news, asking whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.

Apr 03, 2018
11:25 (IST)
The move has evoked strong reactions from top journalists, who raised questions about who and how the fake new will be defined.

Apr 03, 2018
11:19 (IST)
A journalist's accreditation with the Press Information Bureau or PIB will be suspended the moment there is a complaint of fake news.

Apr 03, 2018
11:16 (IST)
While any confirmation of publication or telecast of fake news having been confirmed by any of these agencies:
  • The accreditation shall be suspended for a period of 6 months in the first violation
  • For one year in the case of 2nd violation
  • And in the event of 3rd violation it would be cancelled permanently.
Apr 03, 2018
11:16 (IST)
The Government has amended the Guidelines for Accreditation of Journalists.
  • On receiving any complaints of such instances of fake news, the same would get referred to the Press Council of India (PCI) if it pertains to print media
  • If it's relates to electronic media, then it will be referred to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) for determination of the news item being fake or not.
  • Determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these regulating agencies.
