'Outcome Will Give Strength To INDIA Alliance': Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Ahead Of Results

Results will give us the momentum to go all-out against the BJP, Gaurav Gogoi said (File)

As the countdown began for the Assembly poll results in four states, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday claimed that the people will vote in favour of the Opposition INDIA bloc and the outcome will give strength and momentum to the alliance as it bids to unseat the BJP-led NDA from the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, the Congress leader said, "I believe that the election results in all four states will give a lot of strength to the Opposition alliance. It will be a day reckoning tomorrow for the INDIA partners and I am hopeful that the verdict will set the tone for our victory in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The results tomorrow will give us the momentum to go all-out against the BJP (at the Centre). It will set us on the road to victory in 2024."

Dismissing the BJP's claim that it was on course to secure an absolute majority in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Mr Gogoi said the grand old party will buck the anti-incumbency trend and return to power in the state.

"I believe that we will form the government again in Rajasthan. I spent enough time in Rajasthan to get a sense of the ground reality and the pulse of the people is in our favour," the Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

To the BJP's claim that it would wrest Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 130 seats, Gogoi said, "The BJP will have to take back its words tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, too, weighed in on the exit-poll projections for Rajasthan, saying that the people in the desert state will soon be liberated from the Congress government and its 'loot'.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, Mr Thakur said, "People wait (for a change of guard) will be over tomorrow and they will be rid of the anarchy and corruption under the Congress. They will be liberated from the Congress regime and its loot. They just have to wait another day."

An exit-poll survey for Rajasthan claimed that the BJP appears to have secured 38 per cent Jat votes as compared to the Congress's 32 per cent. However, it added that the incumbent appears to have mined more SC votes at 58 per cent to the BJP's 31 per cent.

