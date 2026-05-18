Out To Buy Biscuits, 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Shop Owner, 70, In Assam

A 7-year-old girld has allegedly been raped by a 70-year-old man in Namrup area of Assam's Dibrugarh district, police said, The accuded, identified as Khalidur Rahman alias Mussa, has been arrested on connection with the cae.

According to a report, Rahman who runs a small shop near the victim's house at Dilli Tea Estate under the Namrup police station allegedly molested, sexual harrased and raped the minor on May 14 when she had gone to the shop to buy biscuits.

The family members of the girl and the Namrup Aanchalik Gorkha Students Union alleged that Rahman, taking full advantage of the minor's innocence, dragged her inside his home and committed the heinous crime.

The girl was reportedly threatened by the accused and did not disclose the incident to her parents initially. However, she lated confided the incident to her pmothed after being unable to bear the trauma. Police arrested the accused on Saturday (May 16) following a complaint by the victim's family.

A case No. 11/2026 under section 65 (2) BNS, read with section 6 of POCSO Act has registered at the Namrup police station. The minor, after completing mandatory medical examination, has been sent to the Child Care Home in Dibrugarh.

The Namrup Aanchalik Gorkha Students Union, while condemning the incident, has demanded strict and exemplary punishment for the accused.

