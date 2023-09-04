17-Year-Old Found Dead In Assam, Cops Suspect Gang-Rape, Murder

When a police team reached the spot, they found the body on the bed. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday with the police suspecting gang-rape and murder.

The police found the girl's body from a house in Dhekeri Gaon in Banipur area last night. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

"We have found the body of the minor from the resident of one person, where the girl was living for three months. The girl is from Makum, Tinsukia. We have sent the body for post-mortem and before that we cannot ascertain anything," Dibrugarh Additional SP(HQ) Papori Chetia said.

"We have started our investigation and arrested four persons in connection with the case. One of the accused is a minor. We have sent four of them for medical," Ms Chetia said.

She added, "When our police team reached the spot, they found the body on the bed. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan. We have collected all the samples from the spot and started an investigation. Right now we cannot say anything because the investigation is at a preliminary stage".