Breaking News
"NDA Is New India, Developed India, Aspirational India": PM Modi
Narendra Modi, all set to take oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday, today congratulated all the newly elected MPs and also spoke about how the NDA alliance will focus on governance.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:
- "The Opposition's claims on EVMs were silenced on June 4. Power of India's democracy that those questioning EVMs and Election Commission were silenced after results."
- "I see 2024 Lok Sabha results as grand victory for NDA but opposition tried to reject our victory."
- "Opposition tried to paint 2024 Lok Sabha results as loss for us but people of our country know we never lost."
- "NDA government in next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens."
- "I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward."
- "NDA stands for New India, Developed India, Aspirational India."
- "NDA has completed around 3 decades, it is no ordinary thing. I can say that this is the most successful alliance. Mutual trust is at core of this alliance."
- "There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states. Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well."
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.