Opposition Wants To Start Civil War, Divide India: Union Minister

Giriraj Singh outlined that the National Population Register was introduced during Congress rule (File)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the opposition in India is attempting to divide the country and is trying to start a civil war.

"What Mughals and Britishers could not do, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India," Giriraj Singh told ANI in Delhi.

He also accused the AIMIM leader of running Pakistan's agenda and said, "Owaisi is running Pakistan's agenda. What Pakistan has not been able to do since 1947, now it is using India's opposition as its tool to achieve its objective."

The union minister further slammed Mr Owaisi by alleging that the latter does not believe in law of the land and wants to burn India.

"Owaisi does not believe in the law. He was seen tearing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament. He runs away when the national anthem is played in the parliament. His brother Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if police are removed for 15 minutes, then he will attack the Hindus. They want to burn India," Mr Singh said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also outlined that the National Population Register was introduced during Congress rule.

"The opposition is creating an uproar on National Population Register (NPR) but it came when Congress's P Chidambaram was the Home Minister in 2010. If they do it, then it is a good deed but when we do it, it is evil," he added.