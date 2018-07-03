Opposition Uniting Against BJP Because It Is Strong: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that opposition parties are uniting against the BJP because BJP is a strong party

The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections next year.



The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Mr Gadkari said yesterday.



The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Mr Gadkari added.



The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.



