Opposition Uniting Against BJP Because It Is Strong: Nitin Gadkari

The Shiv Sena too, which is a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2018 12:37 IST
Nitin Gadkari said that opposition parties are uniting against the BJP because BJP is a strong party

Mumbai: 

The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Mr Gadkari said yesterday.

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Mr Gadkari added.

"People will unite against a strong person. They are uniting against us (the BJP) because we are strong," Mr Gadkari said in Mumbai last night.

"We will sit in the opposition if not elected (to power). But we are going to emerge victorious. We have done a good job and we will retain power under Modiji's leadership," said Mr Gadkari, who holds multiple portfolios, including shipping and water resources.
 

