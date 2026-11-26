In a huge political development ahead of the upcoming parliament session, the NCP(SP) has softened its stance on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with the party's working president Supriya Sule indicating her party is open to discussing the legislation once it is formally tabled in the house and may even back it if its provisions serve national interest.

The comments are a change from the party's earlier opposition in July and have exposed fresh faultlines within the opposition INDIA bloc, particularly leaving ally Congress in a tight spot.

Sule told reporters that pre-emptively opposing the law before its draft was made public was not a good move, and noted that parliamentary scrutiny must precede any political debate.

"First let the bill come. Let the entire bill come into our hands. When the bill is in our hands, then we will all talk about it, and if the bill is good for the nation, we might support it," Sule said.

The four-time MP referred to past instances where the Opposition closed ranks with the ruling NDA on matters of national importance and key reforms. She cited the unanimous diplomatic front presented after the Pahalgam terror attack as well as bipartisan backing for landmark laws.

"When the attack happened in Pahalgam, (Sharad) Pawar saheb was the first leader in the country to say that this is an attack on India and we stand with the nation. After that, the Congress and the entire Opposition also agreed. We all travelled across the world on behalf of India, and the Congress also made a major contribution to that," she said.

"In my view, in the interest of the nation, we passed the GST Bill unanimously, and we all passed the Women's Reservation Bill together. So perhaps if there is something good in delimitation, the same could happen with the Delimitation Bill too. Who has seen it yet? First let the bill be introduced," Sule said, adding the Opposition should not oppose a law merely for the sake of opposing, just as ruling party MPs should not support any bill blindly.

Her accommodative comments come at a critical juncture when the winter session of parliament is just weeks away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reportedly asked ministers in his government to stay prepared and remain present for the session, where the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Quota Bill are expected to be in focus.

The BJP-led NDA has been chasing the crucial figure of 360 votes required in the Lok Sabha to pass a constitutional amendment with a two-thirds majority. With the ruling coalition holding 293 seats and relying on regional parties and breakaway factions to bridge the gap, falling roughly six votes short in earlier tallies during the July session, the stance of Sharad Pawar' NCP faction could make a difference this time.

The NCP(SP) has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha. If the party decides to back the bill, it would provide the Centre with the numbers needed to push the bill through, effectively negating the floor strategy of the Opposition bloc INDIA.

Sule's softening stance on the matter coincides with speculation in Maharashtra about a potential patchup between the two rival factions of the NCP and a thawing of ties between the Sharad Pawar camp and the NDA.

The Congress has been opposing the proposed delimitation exercise with the claim that a population-based redrawing of constituencies would reduce the political influence of southern states and threaten political representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sought to downplay the development, saying any final call would be taken collectively by the opposition alliance.

"The Opposition does not mean a single party. Today, the main opposition force here is the INDIA bloc, our alliance. It will be decided within the alliance whether this delimitation bill is in the interest of the nation and democracy, or against the country and the public," Raut said.

"We will all sit together and make a decision on it, and Supriya Sule and her party will also be part of that."

The BJP targeted the Congress using Sule's remarks. The ruling party said Sharad Pawar's party works independently and does not take orders from its alliance partner.

"Supriya Sule ji is a four-time MP and whatever decision her party takes, it does not do so by asking the Congress or any other party," BJP MLA Ram Kadam said.

He said it is the responsibility of every MP to contribute to the laws and provisions made in the interest of the nation. "For Congress leaders to lecture her and demand answers on what her opinion is on the Delimitation Bill and whether she is with them or not, this is childish behaviour on the part of the Congress."