NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday, with his condition appearing to be due to dehydration, his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule said.

"Admitting Baba (father) to Breach Candy hospital. Looks like dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work too much. Thank you for your concern and good wishes," she said.

NCP (SP) sources said Sule was at the party office in Nariman Point to attend a meeting called by their state president Shashikant Shinde, but left halfway to be with her father.

Recently, the 85-year-old veteran leader was in hospital for a chest and respiratory infection.

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