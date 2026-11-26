NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday, with his condition appearing to be due to dehydration, his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule said.
"Admitting Baba (father) to Breach Candy hospital. Looks like dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work too much. Thank you for your concern and good wishes," she said.
We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.🙏🏻 डिहायड्रेशनचा त्रास झाल्याने बाबांना ब्रीच कँडी रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. डॉक्टरांनी त्यांना प्रवास कमी करण्याचा तसेच विश्रांती घेण्याचा सल्ला दिला आहे. पण बाबा ऐकत नाहीत. त्यांना कामात रमून जायला आवडते. बाबांची तब्येत ठीक आहे. आपण सर्वांनी व्यक्त केलेल्या काळजीबद्दल आणि दिलेल्या शुभेच्छांबद्दल मनापासून आभार. 🙏🏻— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 26, 2026
NCP (SP) sources said Sule was at the party office in Nariman Point to attend a meeting called by their state president Shashikant Shinde, but left halfway to be with her father.
Recently, the 85-year-old veteran leader was in hospital for a chest and respiratory infection.
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