Amid NCP Merger Buzz, Another Pawar In The Spotlight

The speculation about the potential reunification of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has brought the spotlight onto the next generation of the influential Pawar family in Maharashtra. Among these budding politicians is Yugendra Pawar, the soft-spoken, US-educated grandson of former chief minister Sharad Pawar.

While senior leaders trade cryptic hints about reuniting the party following the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year, the younger generation is navigating a tricky political crossroads.

On one side, MLA Rohit Pawar has openly pushed back against any tie-up that aligns with the BJP. On the other, Yugendra Pawar has carved out a distinct identity as Sharad Pawar's loyalist on his home turf, even as he remains keen to contest Baramati again.

Born in 1992 to Shrinivas and Sharmila Pawar, Yugendra spent years away from the political spotlight. After studying finance at Northeastern University in Boston, he returned to India in 2013 to manage his family's Sharayu Group. Yet, his grassroots connection was quietly building through his roles as treasurer of Vidya Pratishthan, head of the local wrestling association, and organiser of annual birthday wrestling tournaments for his granduncle, Sharad Pawar.

Everything changed when the Pawar family split. Yugendra stepped onto the frontline during the Lok Sabha polls, campaigning aggressively alongside his parents and cousin Rohit to help aunt Supriya Sule defeat Sunetra Pawar. That high-voltage "Pawar versus Pawar" battle sent a clear message to voters: even Ajit Pawar's own brother wasn't in his corner.

By the 2024 Assembly elections, Yugendra made his electoral debut directly against Ajit Pawar, a daunting challenge against a leader known for Baramati's development and backed by local party workers. Though he finished runner-up with over 80,000 votes, Yugendra's respectful yet firm stand cemented his place in Maharashtra's evolving political dynasty.

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Supriya Sule Denies Merger Plans

Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Friday told NDTV that there is no proposal for a merger and whatever talks were on ended with Ajit Pawar's death.

"There is no question. Discussions happened when my brother was alive. We also had that sentiment. After he passed away, the matter ended there," she added.

Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, recently met with Sharad Pawar, the family patriarch. She said nothing political should be read into the meeting.

Recently, a meeting took place in Delhi between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which the possibility of a merger was discussed.

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Shah is expected to meet Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth in Pune to resolve NCP infighting, sources said.

The Union minister is reportedly closely monitoring internal developments and ongoing disputes within the party.

During the previous meeting, he instructed NCP leaders to swiftly resolve internal party conflicts.