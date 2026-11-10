In Opposing NCP Merger, Rohit Pawar's Bid For Life Beyond Family Legacy

Political activity flared up at Sharad Pawar's home, Silver Oak, following late-night meetings between senior NCP (SP) leaders including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Shashikant Shinde, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar. Discussions centered around a potential merger between the two NCP factions. However, the proposal met immediate pushback when MLA Rohit Pawar dramatically walked out of Silver Oak as soon as the merger talks began, signaling deep rift within the party.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar opposes joining hands with the ruling faction due to many reasons. He is committed to remaining in the opposition to fill Maharashtra's vacant leadership space while anti-incumbency sentiment runs high, sources said. He fears allying with conservative and anti-minority political groups will damage the party's progressive Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar legacy and alienate traditional voters.

He wants to establish himself as a statewide opposition face by spearheading public movements and resolving civic issues. With leading recents protests against paper leaks and MPSC row, Ujani dam AI Data centre, farmers issues and students movements, Rohit Pawar want to establish himself as next big formidable opposition force in state.

Staying in the opposition allows him to prove his political mettle and shed the tag of inheriting power with a silver spoon enabling him to get out of the shadow of 'Pawar power legacy'.

Following his narrow election victory over BJP's Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed, he aims to cement his image as a battle-tested mass leader by taking crucial issues resoanting with all strata of the society. He recognises that a unified party would prioritise senior leaders like Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde and Jitendra Awhad for cabinet posts, limiting his own executive role mssing the opportunity to bag any ministeria berth in the government.

Most importantly for him, merging would require operating under the leadership of Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar and Supriya Sule, effectively curbing his independent political growth. Rohit Pawar's decision to walk away from merger talks underscores his resolve to forge an independent path rather than accept a deal that compromises his political future.

Rohit Pawar had said Ajit Pawar had taken to the streets to take on the BJP in the municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections. He said many leaders had claimed after Ajit Pawar's death that there had been no discussions on bringing the two factions together. "However, some of them were now claiming that the two factions would have reunited had Ajit Pawar been alive," he said.

He said such contradictory statements could be an attempt to put pressure on Sunetra Pawar, who now heads the NCP.