Political Significance In Vijay's Children's Day Celebration With School Students

It was a cake date with children, but the occasion also offered a glimpse into Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's continuing engagement with his youngest audience.

A day ahead of Children's Day, Vijay celebrated the occasion with students at a government school in Chennai's Kolathur on Friday. Dressed in a pastel-coloured dhoti and shirt, his now familiar Friday attire, he joined the children in the celebrations, distributed cakes, and interacted with them.

In one particularly playful moment, Vijay lifted a boy and asked him about the cake. The children were also presented with Children's Day greeting cards carrying Vijay's photograph and the message, 'Vijay, With Love'.

The chief minister also inspected the school kitchen and tasted the food being prepared for the students.

The celebrations in Kolathur were only one part of a much larger initiative. In what the government describes as a first-of-its-kind exercise, cakes are being served to nearly 62 lakh children studying in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. The initiative is estimated to cost the state government around Rs 9 crore.

The event, however, carries significance beyond the celebrations.

Children played an unusual role in Vijay's political campaign in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. The popular actor-turned-politician had appealed to children to persuade their parents and families to vote for him and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). It had worked magic. Soon after taking oath as chief minister, Vijay had publicly thanked children for their support.

Over the last few years, Vijay has also been cultivating a personal connect with the school students through an annual initiative that honours Class 10 and Class 12 toppers. He has been felicitating students constituency-wise, and meeting them and their parents and posing for photographs. The tradition continued this year as well, even after he assumed office as chief minister, with the event being held in his capacity as TVK chief.

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That political appeal to children during the election campaign did not go without criticism. The Madras High Court had described the practice of involving children in such political campaigning as being in bad taste.

Yet, the connection between Vijay and children appears to remain an important feature of his public engagement, now extending to official government programmes and celebrations.

There could also be a longer-term political dimension to this outreach. Vijay, who is looking at building a durable political legacy and potentially emulating the multiple-term political success of his idol M G Ramachandran, has an opportunity to establish a connect with a generation that will gradually enter the electorate in the coming years. While many of the children he interacted with today will not be eligible to vote for several years, some of the older students will become voters much sooner.

Whether this is simply an extension of his personal rapport with children or part of a larger political strategy is open to interpretation. But the sustained visibility of the Chief Minister in programmes involving schoolchildren is unlikely to escape political attention.

The choice of venue also has a political significance. Kolathur is the constituency once represented by DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had lost the seat to the TVK in the 2026 assembly elections. Vijay choosing this constituency to launch the Children's Day celebrations adds another political layer to an otherwise celebratory occasion.

For a chief minister whose political rise was powered by an extraordinary fan following, the children who once cheered his films and became an unlikely part of his electoral outreach are now also an important audience for his government.