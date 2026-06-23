For New Borns In Tamil Nadu, Gold Rings From 'Uncle' Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is set to launch the 'Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme', under which a one-gram gold ring will be gifted to every child born in government hospitals across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government will allocate Rs 755.83 crore annually for the scheme.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to immediately initiate the tender process for its implementation.

Children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 -- the birthday of Chief Minister Vijay -- will be eligible to receive the benefit. The scheme will be formally launched on September 15, 2026 -- the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna.

An official government release said the scheme draws inspiration from the Tamil cultural tradition of "Thai Maman Seer," under which a maternal uncle presents gifts and blessings to a newborn child.

The government will symbolically assume the role of the maternal uncle and present a one-gram gold ring to every newborn as a gesture of affection, care and welcome.

The government said the initiative reflects and preserves Tamil cultural heritage while serving as a symbol of love and support for newborn children and their families.

The 'Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme' was one of the key election promises of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and also featured prominently in the Government's 'Vetri Thamizhagam Vision Document'.

While political parties have traditionally distributed gold rings to newborns in government hospitals on the birthdays of their leaders, this marks the first time such a practice is being institutionalised as a state government welfare scheme.