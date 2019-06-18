Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Demanding Complete Farm Loan Waiver

The legislators held the demonstration in the state legislature premises in Mumbaifor the second day in a row of the ongoing monsoon session

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 13:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Demanding Complete Farm Loan Waiver

Leaders shouted slogans against the "deaf" government over its alleged inaction on the agrarian concerns


Mumbai: 

Opposition lawmakers in Maharashtra today staged a protest alleging agrarian crisis in the state and made a strong pitch for complete farm loan waiver.

The legislators held the demonstration in the state legislature premises in the city for the second day in a row of the ongoing monsoon session.

Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde were among the lawmakers who took part in the protest.

They shouted slogans against the "deaf" government over its alleged inaction on the agrarian concerns.

"Loan waiver must be given...Maharashtra is reeling under drought, the farmers are in trouble. We are protesting on these issues to wake the deaf government up," said Mr Munde, who is the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Congress leaders Prithviraj ChavanAjit Pawaropposition demand farm loan waiver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20i

................................ Advertisement ................................