Sharad Pawar's Family In Focus As Jay Pawar, Rutuja Patil Set To Marry: Who Are They?

Jay Pawar, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is all set to tie the knot with long-time friend Rutuja Patil in Bahrain. Spread over four days, the intimate celebration will have close friends and family members and a select few political associates.

The major ceremonies are scheduled from December 4 to December 7 at the luxury Jumeirah property in the Gulf nation, according to the wedding invite.

Despite being one of the most influential political families in Maharashtra, the wedding is strictly private. According to sources familiar with the arrangements, the total number of invitees has been capped at around 400, making it significantly smaller than large political weddings.

Only two senior party leaders, Praful Patel, the National Working President of the NCP, and state party chief Sunil Tatkare, have reportedly been invited from Ajit Pawar's political circle.

The decision to keep the event intimate stemmed from the family's wish to avoid creating a large public spectacle, especially given the ongoing political sensitivities in Maharashtra, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Who is Jay Pawar?

Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar and MP Sunetra Pawar, has so far kept a low profile compared to his politically active family. Until 2023, when the NCP split, Jay was primarily at the front and centre of the family's businesses in Dubai, according to a report in The Print.

Since the split, he has been involved in key election seasons. Jay campaigned for his mother in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and later supported his father during the state assembly polls the same year, according to a report in Free Press Journal.

His party functionaries describe him as "well-spoken and well-mannered" and someone now involved in "grassroots matters".

Who is Rutuja Patil?

The bride, Rutuja, is a Bachelor of Design graduate from Los Angeles. She briefly worked with the well-known public relations agency, Adfactors PR, before joining her father, Pravin Patil's consultancy, ElevateEdge Consulting Group.

Pravin Patil's company also handles social-media management and digital political communication. According to reports, his firm played an active role in the campaigning efforts of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar during last year's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

People close to both families describe the couple's relationship as one that has grown steadily over the past decade, forming the foundation of the high-profile wedding.

Four Days of Ceremonies: The Full Schedule

December 4 - Mehendi Ceremony

The festivities begin with a traditional Mehendi ceremony, marking the formal start of the pre-wedding rituals.

December 5 - Haldi, Baarat and Main Wedding Rituals

Day two featured the Haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by the Baarat procession and the main wedding rituals.

December 6 - Beach Games and Sangeet Evening

The afternoon of December 6 has been reserved for beach games. The evening will host the Sangeet, a major attraction for guests.

December 7 - Grand Reception

The final day brings the celebrations to a close with a grand reception, which will host all 400 invited guests.

The celebration also comes on the heels of another wedding within the extended family. On November 30, Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar's elder brother Shrinivas, got married in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar skipped that wedding because of campaign duties linked to the first phase of local body elections.

The atmosphere across the extended Pawar family, however, has carried warmth in recent days. Sharing photographs, Supriya Sule wrote on X, "So happy for our Jay, and a warm welcome to Rutuja! Congratulations to both of you!"

So happy for our Jay, and a warm welcome to Rutuja! Congratulations to both of you!" ????????



Stay happy and blessed. ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/C44n1SpmCh — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 10, 2025

Also of public interest is the question of whether Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) president and Ajit Pawar's uncle, will attend Jay's wedding. While Sharad Pawar attended Yugendra's wedding last week, there has been no official confirmation about his presence in Bahrain.