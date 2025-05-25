In 1st Mann Ki Baat Address After Operation Sindoor, PM Modi Shows Damaged Lashkar Camps

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi spoke on Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, and praised the precision of Indian armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" for the first time since "Operation Sindoor" and showed the pictures of the terror sites that were destroyed by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India, after finding cross-border links to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. "Sindoor", a Hindi word for vermilion, is a red powder that Hindu women put on the forehead as a sign of marriage.

In the overnight attack, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on four terrorist camps in Pakistan and five in PoK.

Praising the "extraordinary" precision with which Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure across the border, PM Modi showed the sites that were destroyed in PoK - the Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli and the Barnala camp in Bhimber.

While the Gulpur camp was the base for Lashkar terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch, the Abbas camp was known as the nerve centre for the training of suicide bombers of the LeT.

Barnala camp was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.

PM Modi said the Operation Sindoor has "infused new confidence and energy" into the global fight against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor is the picture of our resolve, courage, and a changing India," he said.

He said the operation, which was carried out from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, was not a one-off military action, but a reflection of a changing and resolute India.

PM Modi said the Operation Sindoor was a turning point in the global fight against terror and described it as a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose.

"Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination," he said.

He credited India's home-grown defence capabilities for the mission's success, following the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"This was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, backed by the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India," the Prime Minister said.

Terror Camps Destroyed In Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 people dead on April 22.

One of the main targets was the Markaz Subhan camp in Bahawalpur, which was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad. It was used for recruitment, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists.

India also destroyed the Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke, which was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Terrorists trained there were also associated with many attacks in India, including the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

The other camps that were struck were - the Sarjal and Mehmoona Joya camps in Sialkot, the Syedna Belal camp and the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a massive missile and drone attack, but the threats were thwarted.

In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.