Border Forces Dismantled Pak's Surveillance System Piece By Piece: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the BSF for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression earlier this month and said over 118 enemy posts were destroyed and damaged in retaliatory action along the Jammu frontier.

During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, he said the border guarding force had dismantled the enemy's surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair.

Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, Amarnath Yatra preparedness and to interact with victims of Pakistani shelling, the Union home minister commended the BSF troopers, saying damaging or destroying more than 118 posts in three days is a significant achievement.

"When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts," he said.

"They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece -- a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild." He said that according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them "incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time".

Praising the BSF's readiness even during times of relative peace, Mr Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action.

"This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye... Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success."

Calling the feat a reflection of immense patriotism and sacrifice, Mr Shah added, "Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible."

He emphasised the BSF continues to serve as India's first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.

"Whenever there is any kind of attack on India's borders -- organized or unorganised, covert or overt -- the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies," Mr Shah said.

Reflecting on his travel to Poonch despite inclement weather, Mr Shah said he was determined to meet the jawans personally. "I came to Poonch to visit and share the grief of the damage done to gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and civilian populations."

"I was told the weather was not favourable. Still, I decided that I would go by road and return only after meeting the jawans posted at the border. God was gracious - the weather cleared up, and I had the opportunity to meet you," he said.

The Union home minister expressed gratitude to the BSF troopers on behalf of the government and the citizens of India. "The cheer for BSF is as loud as for the Army, and that is a matter of great pride for all of us." Shah reiterated that the valour and sacrifices of BSF jawans have earned national admiration and stand as a symbol of India's enduring resolve towards security.

