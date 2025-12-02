"Open Challenge": Trinamool MP To Administration Over Babri Masjid Plan

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who sparked a major controversy with his plans to build a Babri Masjid replica in Bengal's Murshidabad district, has now warned the administration against interfering with his plan. Kabir has announced that he would lay the foundation for the mosque in Beldanga on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Speaking to NDTV in Murshidabad's Beldanga on Monday, Kabir said If the police and the administration tries to stop him, he would "block" a 30-km stretch of National Highway from Rejinagar to Baharampur".

"I am giving them an open challenge. If they challenge to me, I will speak against them", Kabir added.

He said he has already identified the land and made an agreement but is yet to get possession. The is shared between six owners and four of them are ready to give it. The remaining two - Trinamool MLAs Hasanuzzaman Sheikh and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury -- are trying to prevent the handover, he added.

The politics over Babri Masjid comes ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Malda Murshidabad and signals fissures within the party ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Humayun Kabir has already sharply criticised his party chief over what he called Banerjee's acceptance of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists or SIR and the Waqf Act.

"Didi initially was against the Waqf Act said will not accept the bill, and she wanted to fight against it in Delhi. But what happened all of a sudden that she has agreed? She was against SIR also, but her employees are exercising SIR since November 4," he said.

Banerjee is set to address a rally against voter roll revision in Murshidabad -- an area dominated by Muslims -- on November 4. The Trinamool has a huge Muslim support base in the state.

Trinamool sources said the top leadership is unhappy over Kabir's move and strong action is likely against him. Officially though, the party has distanced itself from the MLA's plan.

On Monday, party MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "That MLA has no value. In West Bengal, people love and trust only one person, and that is Mamata Banerjee. The party runs in her name."

The BJP has attacked the Trinamool over its stance. Party MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "Trinamool cannot distance itself from the MLA. Humayun is saying what he has been told to say by Mamata Banerjee. Else, the party would have suspended him or taken action by now".