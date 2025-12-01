Bangladesh Conducts Missile Launches In Bay Of Bengal As Part Of Sea Exercise

The Bangladesh Navy announced that it has successfully conducted missile launches in the Bay of Bengal.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Navy said, "Bangladesh Navy's Annual Sea Exercise-2025 concluded with successful missile launches and the demonstration of diverse Naval Warfare tactics. The Hon'ble Advisers of the interim government, the Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, along with senior military and civilian officials, observed the final phase of the exercise from BNS KHALID BIN WALID."

"This exercise significantly strengthens Bangladesh Navy's capabilities in maritime boundary protection, sea lane and coastal security, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations, blue economy enhancement and improves inter-force coordination. Bangladesh Navy remains determined and steadfast in safeguarding the sovereignty and the independence of the nation," the statement added.

This exercise comes shortly after Pakistan's Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf met and held talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, during his visit to bolster bilateral defence ties. Ashraf had also met Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman during his visit last month.

Bangladesh, under Muhammad Yunus, has pursued closer defence ties with Pakistan.

Ashraf's four-day visit coincided with Pakistani naval ship, PNS SAIF, anchoring off Bangladesh's main port in southeastern Chattogram. Earlier, Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also visited Bangladesh and met interim Government Chief Muhammad Yunus and three armed forces chiefs.

The consistent engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan, especially military cooperation, leads to a new challenge for India, in the case of a military flare-up between the two nations.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since Muhammad Yunus took power and the current regime in Dhaka has also made provocative statements against India, especially in the context of India's northeast.