One-Nation-One Election Need Of The Hour, Delhi Will Support: Rekha Gupta

The current cycle of repetitive elections across the country hampers work on multiple levels and one-nation one-election is the need of the hour, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said after a meeting with a delegation from the Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the issue.

The 39-member panel led by PP Chaudhary, which is reviewing two bills - the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that seek to create a framework for simultaneous election - is currently seeking the views of states and other stakeholders.

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Expressing appreciation for the thought, Gupta said the election schedule of Delhi being only one year behind the Lok Sabha elections, adjustments can be made for a national-level synchronization.

Delhi will make the effort, she said, declaring that frequent elections keep the administrative machinery occupied with the electoral process for extended periods.

"The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct hampers development work, and a large portion of the government machinery is diverted to election-related duties. In a small state like Delhi, the deployment of a vast number of government employees for election duty disrupts various public services, including the education system," Gupta told reporters.

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The Opposition has rejected the idea of a simultaneous election, contending that it will undermine federalism by cutting down the legislative rights of elected governments. It also argues that in the din of a national election, regional issues will get marginalised.

Pointing out that implementing simultaneous elections will involve a series of constitutional amendments, the Opposition has also contended that it would involve declaration of mid-term elections in some states.

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The government maintains that simultaneous elections could reduce repeated poll expenditure, minimise disruption caused by frequent election cycles and improve governance efficiency.

The JPC has already covered Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, holding discussions with various stake-holders including state governments, constitutional functionaries, public sector undertakings and representatives from various sectors.