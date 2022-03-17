One Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla For Helping Terrorists

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition, police said.

Acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.

During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front - a front of the LeT) was arrested by the joint search party, he said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.