'Once Leaders From Delhi...': Eknath Shinde's Son Mocks Uddhav's Trip

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Friday took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray and said leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree earlier (for political talks) but now Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have to spend three days (in the national capital) to secure the position of chief minister by appealing to the Congress.

Mr Thackeray had undertaken a three-day visit to the national capital, during which he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge a day earlier. Thackeray, who was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, returned to Mumbai late Thursday evening.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr Shinde also claimed the Shiv Sena (UBT) abandoned the Muslim community by leaving the Lok Sabha when the Wakf Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament.

"When Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree (the residence of the Thackerays in Bandra here) to meet him. But today the entire family has to camp itself in Delhi. There can be no case of helplessness because they abandoned ideology," Shinde said.

Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have reduced themselves to staying in Delhi for their personal gains, said Shinde, who is the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party.

"Some people told me that Thackeray urged Rahul Gandhi to make him the chief ministerial face but it was declined," Shinde further claimed.

On Wakf Amendment Bill, Shinde said the Muslim community placed their trust in Shiv Sena (UBT), yet it abandoned them when the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha.

"While other parties presented their positions, Sena (UBT) MPs fled the House, avoiding any responsibility," Shinde claimed.

