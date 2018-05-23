Once Arch-Rivals, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati Share Stage At Kumaraswamy Oath The rivals turned allies were seen together on a public stage for the first time since they buried their differences to collaborate in recent by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh politicians Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav greeted each other warmly, waved to the crowds and sat next to each other as they arrived on stage for the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister.The rivals turned allies were seen together on a public stage for the first time since they buried their differences to collaborate in recent by-polls in Uttar Pradesh Rivals in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leader Sitaram Yechury also exchanged greetings, if only briefly.These were prime examples of the opposition chemistry on display on a brightly decked stage in Bengaluru where Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in.The oath-taking of the chief minister and his deputy, Congress leader G Parmeshwaran, was over in minutes. But it segued into the show that everyone was talking about - a preview of the opposition's mission 2019 to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, which control 21 of India's 29 states. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter