Once Arch-Rivals, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati Share Stage At Kumaraswamy Oath

The rivals turned allies were seen together on a public stage for the first time since they buried their differences to collaborate in recent by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Rivals in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leader Sitaram Yechury also exchanged greetings, if only briefly.
These were prime examples of the opposition chemistry on display on a brightly decked stage in Bengaluru where Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in.
The oath-taking of the chief minister and his deputy, Congress leader G Parmeshwaran, was over in minutes. But it segued into the show that everyone was talking about - a preview of the opposition's mission 2019 to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, which control 21 of India's 29 states.
In incredible gestures of friendship, Mayawati and Sonia Gandhi were seen bumping foreheads and then chatting, holding hands throughout. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also stood by his mother and joined in the conversation.
Also present was RJD chief Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi, perhaps the youngest politician there but blending in easily. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu - recently divorced from the BJP - Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Ajit Singh of the RLD completed the picture, almost.
CommentsTwo leaders were missing - K Chandrasekhara Rao, the Telangana Chief Minister who didn't want to be seen with the Congress, and Naveen Patnaik, his Odisha counterpart.
The oath ceremony served as a backdrop for the demonstration of anti-BJP unity ahead of the 2019 general election.