"Federal Front In Making": Telangana's KCR After Meeting Mamata Banerjee "It is not about the BJP or other party, it is about the people," Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said after meeting Mamata Banerjee

Federal Front: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Kolkata: Highlights Telangana Chief Minister meets his West Bengal counterpart in Kolkata Says a "good beginning" has been made for a "people's federal front" Sometimes people have to come together to work, says Mamata Banerjee



KCR, as Mr Rao is popularly known, had travelled to Kolkata this morning for the meeting.



Ms Banerjee, who had been trying to drum up support for a common front against the BJP, had dialled Mr Rao on March 4, following his statement that he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about "qualitative changes" in governance. On the occasion, she had assured him that they could work together.



Today, Ms Banerjee said, "Sometimes in politics, situations become such that people have to come together to work. We have a good relation with this party and we will maintain that".



"Our agenda is development. It is not about the BJP or other party, it is about the people," Mr Rao said. "For the last 71 years what has been happening in the country. Do you want the same thing to continue? The country needs a miracle, this country needs to change, reinvent... and we had a talk regarding that."



