HD Kumaraswamy To Be Sworn-In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today: Live Updates

Karnataka is set to the see second swearing-in ceremony in less than a week after BJP's BS Yeddyurappa resigned on Saturday right before the floor test in the state assembly. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in today along with his deputy G Parameshwara, the Karnataka Congress Chief.
The Congress and the JD(S) stitched an unexpected alliance soon after the state threw a split verdict on May 15. Of the state's 34 ministries, 22 would go to the Congress and 12, including the post of the Chief Minister, will be with the JD(S), Mr Parameshwara, who also heads the state unit of the Congress.
HD Kumaraswamy's oath ceremony will be a star studded-affair with several opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister have been invited.
Here are the live updates of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony.
The post of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker will be evenly divided - the Speaker will be from the Congress, his deputy will be from the Janata Dal United. The Congress has named Ramesh Kumar for the job, the JD(S) is yet to name its candidate.
The function would also be a rare occasion where bitter rival-turned-allies, Akhilesh Yadav and Dalit powerhouse Mayawati of Uttar Pradesh would share the limelight. Mayawati's BSP, which had helped Samajwadi Party candidates win two Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh earlier, has promised to continue the alliance for next year's Lok Sabha elections.
