In Kumaraswamy's Star-Studded Oath Today, Hopes For An Anti-BJP Front: 10 Points

HD Kumaraswamy met Rahul Gandhi on Monday to discuss government formation.

Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara will take oath today evening at a mega-gathering that he hopes, would also serve as a giant display of opposition unity ahead of 2019 general elections. The 58-year-old Janata Dal Secular leader shifted the venue of the swearing-in ceremony from a stadium to the steps of the Karnataka's iconic Vidhan Souda complex for the event that JDS leaders suggest, could become a platform for various opposition parties to unite. At least four chief ministers and many regional satraps will be there but two notable absentees, Telangana's K Chandrasekhar Rao and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, does point to the challenges that remain for any united front.