"Karnataka Coalition Signals Formation Of Anti-BJP Front": Veerappa Moily The former union minister said the expected presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders at the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru is "really a forerunner meeting" towards building such a front.

Share EMAIL PRINT Veerappa Moily called coming together of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka a "land-mark". (File) Hyderabad: The swearing-in of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister would signal the formation of a "secular" and anti-BJP front in the country, Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday.



The former union minister said the expected presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders at the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru is "really a forerunner meeting" towards building such a front.



"All opposition, many of whom have not joined together at any time earlier....first time they are joining together... it signals the formation of anti-BJP, and positively for secular front in the country," the former Karnataka chief minister said.



According to him, the coming together of the Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka is a "land-mark" and a "good beginning" towards consolidation of political forces against the BJP.



"This is the beginning of decline of the graph of NDA, more particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Mr Moily claimed. "This is the emergence of an era of consolidation, era of secularism". He said in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, as well as the just-concluded one in Karnataka, there was total absence of Modi wave.



"If Modi wave was there in Karnataka, this could not have been the figure (election results). The very fact that the BJP scored the same percentage of votes as in 2008, even when Modi was not present, goes to show that Modi wave did not matter. There is no relevance", Mr Moily said.



"In any election to come in other States, it will be fought on level-playing ground and without Modi wave," he said.



On whether the Congress is ready to play second fiddle in States where it's not strong in next year's Lok Sabha polls, Mr Moily said what is important is Modi and BJP "should go in 2019 and democratic and secular forces should emerge."



As for several prime ministerial aspirants among the anti-BJP parties, he said everything, including PM candidate will "evolve" and there is no difficulty at all.



The swearing-in of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister would signal the formation of a "secular" and anti-BJP front in the country, Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday.The former union minister said the expected presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders at the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru is "really a forerunner meeting" towards building such a front."All opposition, many of whom have not joined together at any time earlier....first time they are joining together... it signals the formation of anti-BJP, and positively for secular front in the country," the former Karnataka chief minister said.According to him, the coming together of the Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka is a "land-mark" and a "good beginning" towards consolidation of political forces against the BJP."This is the beginning of decline of the graph of NDA, more particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Mr Moily claimed. "This is the emergence of an era of consolidation, era of secularism". He said in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, as well as the just-concluded one in Karnataka, there was total absence of Modi wave."If Modi wave was there in Karnataka, this could not have been the figure (election results). The very fact that the BJP scored the same percentage of votes as in 2008, even when Modi was not present, goes to show that Modi wave did not matter. There is no relevance", Mr Moily said."In any election to come in other States, it will be fought on level-playing ground and without Modi wave," he said. On whether the Congress is ready to play second fiddle in States where it's not strong in next year's Lok Sabha polls, Mr Moily said what is important is Modi and BJP "should go in 2019 and democratic and secular forces should emerge."As for several prime ministerial aspirants among the anti-BJP parties, he said everything, including PM candidate will "evolve" and there is no difficulty at all. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter