G Parameshwara To Be Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Says HD Kumaraswamy Of the state's 34 ministries, 22 would go to Congress and 12 -- including the post of Chief Minister -- will be with with JD(S), G Parameshwara said.

Karnataka will have its second chief minister in a week as Janata Dal Secular chief HD Kumaraswamy takes oath tomorrow along with his deputy, Congress' G Parameshwara. There was no word on whether there would be a second deputy for Mr Kumaraswamy - a Congress plan on which the two parties were not on the same page.



At a meeting this evening, the two parties also finalised the division of power. Of the state's 34 ministries, 22 would go to the Congress and 12, including the post of the Chief Minister, will be with the JD(S), Mr Parameshwara said.



The crucial meeting was held after the green signal from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whom Mr Kumaraswamy met in Delhi yesterday.



The agenda also included the matter of deputies as well as the power-sharing formula. Mr Gandhi, however, left the decisions on these to the state leaders, said KK Venugopal, one of the key Congress leaders from Karnataka who was present at the meeting.



