On Way To Celebrate Rakshabandhan, Madhya Pradesh Couple Die In Crash

A woman going to her maternal home to celebrate Rakshabandhan and her husband died on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, while their two children were injured, a police official said.

He identified the victims as Basanti Bai (25) and her husband Sarman Patel.

"The incident took place near Quayla village on Banda road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters. A bus hit the motorcycle from behind. Basanti Bai and Patel died on the spot after being thrown off the two-wheeler. Their children, 3-year-old Rekha and one-year-old Yash are injured and have been hospitalised," inspector Naseer Faroqui told PTI.

"The driver has been arrested for rash driving and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. The bus has been impounded. The family was on their way to the woman's maternal home in Tatarwara village from Bijawar area in Chhatarpur district," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)